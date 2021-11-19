INDIANAPOLIS — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum was one of 11 properties in the state to be awarded grants through the Historic Renovation Grant Program.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced the grants, totaling $712,989, on Thursday.
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum received $100,000 which will be put toward the $1.2 million needed to replace the museum’s roof and air handling units.
The museum, located in the former Auburn Automotive Company administration building, is the only automobile museum in the world housed in the original headquarters building of the automobile it represents.
The project is Phase 1 of a $5 million capital campaign that will bring the building back to its 1930s luster.
“It is incredible the amount of support we have received,” said Doug Anderson, executive director and CEO. “It is now our time to save the building for the benefit of the public.”
The ACD Museum was opened in July 6, 1974 when the current roof was installed. The air handlers on top of the museum was replaced in the mid 1980s.
At that time Anderson said there was a big push to save the building and that mentality is back again.
The roof work and the additional phases were outlined in a 2016 historical structure report, which can be utilized for the next 100 years.
Anderson said it was important to secure the building from the top down to stop water, which has been leaking in the walls for a number of years.
The remaining phases of the project will include the repairing of the windows that were permanently affixed to the building. The repair of the windows will include updating the painting and weather sealing them. New HVAC controls will be installed to help with the climate control in the building.
The showroom will be taken back to its 1930s stature and will be amazing. The showroom will be taken back to its original color which is currently on display in a corner of the showroom.
The $100,000 grant will be added to money already collected from patrons, businesses and other non-profits. The museum also has a $50,000 Save America Treasurers Grant which can be used toward the project.
MartinRiley of Fort Wayne is the lead engineers on the projects, which Anderson hopes will begin this spring.
“It is time for people to start seeing progress,” he said.
The release from OCRA says the project will create 12 full-time jobs.
“Historic structures are some of the most powerful storytellers in Hoosier communities,” Crouch said. “The preservation of historic properties is integral to retelling Indiana’s history to future generations. This funding will help ensure communities can continue their Hoosier tradition and stories for years to come.”
Eligible properties for the grant program must be at least 50 years old and either listed on the register of Indiana historic sites and structures, be listed or eligible for listing to the National Register of Historic Places or be listed as a contributing resource in a National Register District.
Eligible applicants include nonprofits, individuals, partnerships, firms, associations, joint ventures, limited liability companies, corporations or non-profit housing organizations. Awarded properties will receive funding for the renovations and preservation of exterior features.
“These Historic Renovation Grant Program projects will make a lasting impact on their local communities and on our state,” OCRA Executive Director Denny Spinner said. “These 11 properties will preserve the history of Indiana while supporting local economic development.”
Other awarded projects include:
• Odd Fellows Building in Salem — $100,000;
• Ernie Pyle World War II Museum in Dana — $26,400;
• Honeywell Plumbing and Heating in Wabash — $27,858;
• Hong Kong Kitchen in Madison — $27,840;
• PR Mallory Company Factory smokestack in Indianapolis — $85,000;
• ANCO factory in Valparaiso — $100,000;
• Willkie House in Rushville — $29,120;
• RomWeber Marketplace in Batesville — $79,463;
• Prewitt Theater renovation in Plainfield — $85,637; and
• Nohr building in Jasper — $51, 671.
The Historic Renovation Grant Program received more than 50 applications with requests totaling over $3.2 million. Applications were scored based on appropriate historical criteria, extensive support from local residents and the economic impact the project would have on the greater community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.