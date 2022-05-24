AUBURN — Under cool, but sunny conditions Sunday morning the congregation of Trinity Lutheran Church, in Auburn took time to remember one of their own with a special dedication.
The students of the Friday morning Early Learning class created a bench in honor of Sarah Schmidt, a long-time parishioner at the church who passed away June 7, 2018 at the age of 44. Schmidt was a 1991 graduate of DeKalb High School.
The Schmidt family, who regularly attend the church, was on hand for the dedication of the bench, which will sit in the garden area at the church during the spring, summer and fall. During the winter months, the bench will adorn the entry way to the church.
The creation of the bench was not only fun for the students it was a learning opportunity as pictures of wildlife native to Indiana were incorporated into the piece with the help of local artist Stephanie James. James’ daughter attends the Friday Early Learning class.
Before her passing, Schmidt’s children attended Trinity Lutherans Early Learning classes and memorials from her passing were directed back to the program.
James said the project began by the students listing all of the native wildlife they could think of.
“They were involved in every step of the project,” James said.
After the animals were selected, the bench was painted and James’ applied outlines of all the animals selected. The children then put their artistic abilities to work painting each of the animals. They also painted the background, sky, grass and a small pond.
James said she assisted the students by adding detail work to the project on weekends.
“Once the animals were completed, we sat with the kids and talked about textures,” James said.
From there, the students decided to give the bench some texture to represent several of the animals. Bark was used on the trees, the bobcat has wire whiskers, a robin has a rubber worm hanging from its mouth, a walnut shell was used for the squirrel and sticks were applied for the bats to hang from.
“There are many other textures and animals on the bench,” James explained. “It turned out better than we could have hoped for. The students are incredibly proud.”
To finish off their work, each student signed the back corner of the bench. Students include Joanna, Travis, Nora, Magnus, Ella, Oliver and Skyla. The class is taught by Mrs. Taylor and Mrs Starley.
The bench, which features a plaque in memory of Sarah was presented to the family by Tonya Schlabach, preschool director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.