Today
10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Sonshine Ministry, 1103 W. Auburn Dr., Auburn, thrift shop sale. Everything $5 or less.
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring The Hubie Ashcraft Band; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Friday
10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Sonshine Ministry, 1103 W. Auburn Dr., Auburn, thrift shop sale. Everything $5 or less.
Noon to 4 p.m. — Free Splash Pad Friday, YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn, free to the community each Friday.
8 p.m. — DJ Vick’s Karaoke, Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St.
Saturday
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Sonshine Ministry, 1103 W. Auburn Dr., Auburn, thrift shop sale. Everything $5 or less.
12-4 p.m. — Back to School Bash, Eckhart Park, Auburn. Free backpacks while supplies last for children. Free food, activities and games.
6:30-9:30 p.m. — Live music from Jonathan Love, Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St.
Sunday
2-6 p.m. — Back to School Bash, South Side Park, Butler. Free bags of school supplies for grades K-12 while supplies last. Free food, ice cream, face painting and games.
Tuesday
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Wednesday
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12; meal of pulled pork and macaroni and cheese.
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 5
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert and ice cream social in the air-conditioned Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 6
Noon to 4 p.m. — Free Splash Pad Friday, YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn, free to the community each Friday.
9:30 p.m. — Summer Movies in the Park in Butler’s South Side Park; free popcorn and bottled water; bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
Sunday, Aug. 8
2:30 p.m.— Auburn Community Band concert and Band Extravaganza, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 12
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the James Cultural Plaza, downtown Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 13
9:30 p.m. — Summer Movies in the Park in Butler’s South Side Park. This is a reschedule of the June 25 movie night. Free popcorn and bottled water; bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
Saturday, Aug. 14
8 a.m. — Image of Hope Ranch color run and walk, at the ranch, 5499 C.R. 31. Check-in is at 8 a.m. and the event will begin at 9 a.m. The cost is $20 for adults and $15 for children, which includes a T-shirt and lunch. Admission for color-bombers is free. Color bombs, food and drinks will be available for purchase. Registration for runners and walkers is on Image of Hope’s website, imageofhoperanch.com.
Other activities will include archery, horse demonstrations, pictures with horses and a petting zoo. All proceeds will support the ranch and help fund a one year-missions trip. For more information about the missions trip, visit sierrasmissions.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
4:30-7:30 p.m. — Taco Tuesday carry-out dinners, Heritage Hall, Garrett Presbyterian Church, 221 S. Franklin St., Garrett. Carry-out dinners from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.
6-8 p.m. — Family Fun Picnic, hosted by the DeKalb County Indiana Democrats, Francis Thomson Park, 340 W. VanVleek St. All are welcome and food will be provided. In an effort to promote environmental advocacy and sustainability, the event committee asks that everyone bring their own reusable tableware and cups. As a service project during the picnic, donations for the new Community Pantries will be collected.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 19
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Saturday, Aug. 21
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Thursday, Aug. 26
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Big Caddy Daddy; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 28
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Vintage Aircraft Association Chapter 37 (VAA37) is giving youngsters ages 8-17 free airplane rides in small airplanes to introduce and inspire young people in the world of aviation; flights take off from the DeKalb County Airport on C.R. 60, south of Auburn, weather permitting. Registration is required at YEday.org. Link to the VAA website at vaa37.org.
4-9 p.m. — Relay for Life walk event, James Cultural Plaza, downtown Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12; meal of meatloaf and parsley potatoes.
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, drive-through food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Cancer Services Tribute Dinner 2021, Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne. Tickets are $100 (includes one tribute) or $25 to submit a tribute only or to purchase additional tributes. The evening will feature keynote speaker Michelle Chambers and the announcement of this year’s Champion of Hope award recipient. To purchase tickets or learn more visit https://cancer-services.org/blog/event/tribute-dinner-2021.
Saturday, Sept. 4
10:45 a.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, before the Parade of Classics in downtown Auburn.
Thursday, Sept. 16
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Saturday, Sept. 18
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Thursday, Sept. 23
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Whoa, Man!; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Sunday, Sept. 26
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Old Fort Coin Club coin and currency show, Allen County Fairgrounds, Carroll Road, Fort Wayne. Free admission. More than 50 tables of numismatic material.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12; meal of ham and beans and cornbread.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12; meal of turkey and dressing.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12; meal of biscuits and gravy.
