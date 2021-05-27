AUBURN — United Way of DeKalb County has revealed that it will receive a second COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative grant for $128,740 from Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which it is a member.
The grant will be used to support the local community in meeting basic human needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release said.
The grant is one of 47 that Indiana United Ways is making to member organizations and community foundations, made possible by funding from Lilly Endowment Inc.
“United Way of DeKalb County has been a key convener and coordinator of our community’s response to meet human needs for decades. Even before this crisis, we knew that 34% or 1-in-3 families in DeKalb County were not able to make ends meet — despite working. In the wake of COVID, those needs became even more dire,” said Tyler Cleverly, executive director for United Way of DeKalb County.
“Thanks to the generous, continued support of Lilly Endowment to our state association, we can continue to help our community, through nonprofit partners, deal with and hopefully resolve the impacts of this trying time,” Cleverly added.
The second COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative grant again calls for United Ways that receive funding to leverage partnerships and relationships to better meet COVID-related basic needs aligned with the social determinants of health as defined by the Centers for Disease Control.
Specifically, United Way of DeKalb County plans to assure that the community retains its capacity to meet human needs, Clevery said. This will be achieved through sustaining the nonprofits engaged in work that supports individuals and families during the crisis.
United Way of DeKalb County will begin accepting funding requests from area human and social service nonprofits whose IRS designation is in good standing beginning Tuesday. Interested organizations should consult United Way of DeKalb County’s website — unitedwaydekalb.org/covid-19 — for guidance on funding intent and application instructions.
In April 2020, Lilly Endowment helped Indiana United Ways establish the COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative with an initial $30 million grant. Lilly Endowment made an additional $15 million grant in March to Indiana United Way to support the initiative. Both grants are part of Lilly Endowment’s overall grantmaking to help organizations meet COVID-related needs. Since March 2020, Lilly Endowment has made grants totaling more than $210 million to organizations working in Indiana and across the nation as they respond to the pandemic.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based, private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Co. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. It maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.