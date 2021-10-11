AUBURN — One Auburn man was taken to an area hospital and another refused medical treatment following a two-vehicle crash at 8:53 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of South Wayne Street, Auburn Police reported.
Teddy R. Lash, 63, of Auburn, complained of head pain and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Mark A. Newsome, 64, of Auburn, refused medical treatment.
According to a police report, both vehicles were southbound on Wayne Street, with Lash’s vehicle stopped for a train. Newsome told police he “whited out” and struck the rear of Lash’s 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with his 2000 Ford Explorer. Newsome told police he was a diabetic.
Police estimated total damage to be between $1,000-$2,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.