AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department and Fire Department both received approval to hire new employees at Thursday’s meeting of the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety.
The Police Department is hiring Derick Campbell as a patrolman. The department chose Campbell, a former area resident, through a lengthy hiring process.
The Fire Department will employ Cody LaRowe as a new firefighter. He is the son of retired firefighter Chip LaRowe, who still works part-time for the department, Fire Chief Michael VanZile said.
The board gave permission to Auburn City Steakhouse, 203 S. Main St., to expand its outdoor dining area along the 100 block of West 8th Street.
The restaurant will eliminate one additional parking space, extending the dining area to the west by 20-25 feet and adding room for 10 seats. It will install additional heated sidewalk.
The board approved a contract to design an extension of the city’s sanitary sewer to C.R. 56 and C.R. 11-A southwest of the city. The sewer line will serve the future DeKalb Humane Society animal shelter.
City Engineer Daryl McConnell said the project will involve a lift station and one-half mile of forced sewer main, extending to the south from Kruse Plaza.
Commonweath Engineers Inc. will design the project for $66,100. The company already has performed a feasibility study and cost analysis for the project.
A memo from McConnell to the board says the project would “provide for commercial growth in areas along Opportunity Drive and near the I-69 interchange.”
The city will advertise for contractors’ bids on a project to extend Lenora Lane to the rear of the new Astral at Auburn senior living project on west S.R. 8. The extension includes a bridge over the Peckhart Ditch.
Plans call for awarding a contract in June, starting construction in July and completing the project in October. The estimated cost is $700,000.
The board also awarded a contract for a new sidewalk in front of Rieke Corp. property on West 7th Street. Bomack Construction will install the sidewalk for $17,556.
Responding to a question from board member Danny McAfee, Auburn Tree Commission President Troy Ackerman said the commission would like to plant trees along East 7th Street if it can obtain permission from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Ackerman said an inventory of the city’s trees has begun, and more details will be revealed next week.
The board approved street closures for several special events:
• a First Friday cruise-in on downtown streets July 2 from 4-8 p.m.;
• other First Friday events on May 7, June 4 and Aug. 6, when portions of Jackson and 6th streets will be closed from 4-8 p.m.;
• an event in front of Auburn Brewing Company in the 300 block of North Main Street on June 26 from 5-11 p.m.;
• activities on the south side of Eckhart Public Library on West 13th Street on May 13-16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
• an event sponsored by the Auburn Professional Firefighters Association on portions of Jackson and 6th streets on Aug. 7 from 2 p.m. to midnight;
• a benefit motorcycle event outside the Four Crowns on May 1, when parking in the 100 block of West 9th Street will be reserved for motorcycles from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and
• an American Cancer Society Relay for Life event on Aug. 28, when West 6th Street between Jackson and Van Buren streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
