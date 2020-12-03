AUBURN — Pelmear’s Cake Creations will present Donuts With Santa on Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at Westedge Mall.
Each of the first 300 children will receive a donut, beverage and a craft. The event is free. Masks will be required.
Sponsors are Becky’s Skin Care Plus, Bernadette’s Salon/Twinkling Tips & Toes by Ukena, Tanning Hut, Sitting Pretty Pet Salon, Stuart Wilson, Ashley Tons Photography, Taylor Rental Party Plus, Indiana Vapes, Miss Maids; Don’t Try. Do Fitness; Windownook Art Studio, The Gathering, Indiana Dairy Association and Mid-City Office Systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.