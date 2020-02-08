AUBURN — DeKalb County 4-H is inviting all middle and high school youth to investigate the many careers available in northeastern Indiana.
Participants will learn about local companies, tour their facilities, and find out if there are career that pique their interest right at home.
The DeKalb County tours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, starting at 10 a.m. The group will tour MetalX’s Auburn facility and learn about careers in the metallurgy field before heading to Pranger Enterprises in Hudson to learn about the plumbing, fire suppression and HVAC industries. The group will end the day at Yarde Veterinary Services, learning about careers in the veterinary sciences.
Pre-registration is required at https://forms.gle/711yG53XGzriWSSxQ7 or by calling the Extension Office at 925-2562 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Transportation will not be provided, but Pranger Enterprises will be providing lunch. The cost for the day is $15 for youth not currently enrolled in 4-H, and it is free to current 4-H members. For safety, all attendees must wear close-toed shoes.
Youth who are not interested in these specific careers can follow 4-H on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PUDeKalbCo4H/ to see upcoming tour opportunities in neighboring counties.
Businesses interested in showcasing the career opportunities they offer to DeKalb County youth in the next round of Career Scene Investigation tours should contact the Extension Office at 925-2562 or lwahlstr@purdue.edu.
