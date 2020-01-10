AUBURN — Kim Randinelli of Auburn tracks her love of music all the way back to when, as a 7-year-old, she would watch her great-grandmother, Elsie Adams, play the piano in her home.
“As a little kid, I was mesmerized by that,” Randinelli said.
While her parents could not afford to purchase Randinelli a piano for herself, her great-grandmother struck a deal. She would give Randinelli her piano if Randinelli’s parents could provide her with lessons, she said.
So began Randinelli’s decades-long musical journey that has seen her as a music educator, performer, conductor and director and music store owner.
Now she has been recognized for her contribution to music and the arts as the recipient of the Medal of Arts Award from the Auburn Arts Commission. The Medal of Arts is given annually in a rotating list of categories: artist, author, drama and theater, music and patron of the arts. It recognizes people who have contributed to the cultural life of the area in one of the categories.
Randinelli continued to enjoy music throughout middle school and high school, playing the clarinet and participating in as many band activities as she could.
“I did it all, whatever I could do,” she said. “I made friends in the music department and had a lot of fun.”
After graduating from DeKalb High School, Randinelli headed off to Ball State University, declaring music education as her major. While there, she took extra classes to broaden her musical expertise with the goal of making her a better teacher, she said.
With the added class load, it took Randinelli five years to complete her degree, she said.
“I got so burned out. I was practicing all the time,” she said. “When I graduated, I told my parents I didn’t want to be a music teacher.”
Randinelli moved back home and spent the next five years “doing everything but music,” she recalled.
She barely picked up an instrument for five years and “did all kinds of jobs except music,” she added.
“After five years, I thought, ‘Maybe I want to get back into music,'” she added.
Her opportunity came in 1994 when she was offered a music teaching position in the DeKalb Eastern School district. She spent nine years teaching music in the district's high school and two elementary schools.
“It was a great first job for me,” she said. “It was a great experience."
Randinelli decided to pursue her education administration license and left the DeKalb Eastern school district to take a part-time job teaching woodwinds at Northwood Middle School in Fort Wayne while she completed her administration license.
After spending three years at Northwood, she went on to teach music at the Memorial Park Middle School, Fort Wayne Community Schools’ fine arts magnet school. She retired from Memorial Park in 2014 due to health issues.
Unable to return to teaching due to her health, Randinelli embarked on her next venture when she opened a music store, Kim’s Korner Music & More, in a building in the 200 block of North Jackson Street in Auburn. She had talked about the idea of opening a music store in the past and decided that the time was right to try it, she said.
The store opened in 2016 and offers a wide range of services to musicians and music lovers, including instruments on consignment, instrument accessories, gifts, vinyl records and players, studio space and music lessons, clinics and workshops.
Randinelli also has shared her musical talents playing in a number of bands and served as conductor of the Auburn Community Band.
In 2015, Randinelli, together with Linda Kummernuss, launched the DeKalb County Community Orchestra. What began with a dozen or so youth has grown to more than 50 people of all ages spanning three orchestras for beginning, intermediate and advanced string musicians.
“It’s been wonderful,” she said of the orchestra’s journey. “The goal is to present string music and a place where string players can go and get ensemble experience … they’ve come a long way.”
Reflecting on her musical career, Randinelli said, “I’ve never claimed to have a job. I’ve had passions. … If you can help someone else, there’s more joy in that than any amount of money you could make.”
“Music has really been a lifesaver for me,” Randinelli went on. “It’s a very calming thing for me. … It touches you in a way that no other subject can touch you. It’s a very emotional thing.”
The Medal of Arts first was awarded in 1993. Former recipients are Jeanne O. Gehring, John Martin Smith, Richard Norris, John D. Wilson, Judith H. Waanders, Brian Baker, Hubert L. Stackhouse, John D. Smith, Timothy N. Albert, Helen M. Pickering, Mary Thiel, Millie Hansen, Imogene Mavis, Dave Kurtz, Betty and Frank Bueker, DeKalb County Tri Kappa, Mable Bevington, Mark Ober, Jane Kempf, Marilyn Minard, Jed Freels, the City of Auburn, Nina Bennett, Barbara Olenyik Morrow, Tom Laverghetta, Don and Fran Mefford, Shelley and Kent Johnson and Lina Zerkle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.