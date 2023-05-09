AUBURN — A Spencerville man will stand trial in June on multiple charges of child abuse in a case involving alleged neglect, exploitation and conspiracy to molest infant twins.
Billy R. Burrow, of the 6900 block of S.R. 1, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, a Level 1 felony; two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both Level 3 felonies; two counts of conspiracy to commit child molesting, both Level 1 felonies; and child exploitation, a Level 5 felony. He also is accused of being a repeat sexual offender.
Burrow appeared in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday for a final pretrial conference. Tuesday was the cut-off date for any plea agreements.
With no agreement in place, Judge Adam Squiller confirmed the trial dates of June 20-23.
In an affidavit of probable cause, Brady Thomas, who at that time was a detective with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and now is Sheriff, said he became involved in an investigation regarding child abuse on Oct. 13, 2021.
Thomas said he was advised by the Department of Child Services that a five-month-old girl was at Riley Hospital for Children with a life-threatening, traumatic brain injury.
Thomas said he spoke with Amanda Allard, who said that on the previous day she was on her way home from work when she received a phone call from Burrow, asking her when she would be home because the baby was acting “funny.”
When Allard arrived at home, she located the baby on the couch. She said she was unable to get a response from the baby and described the baby as being “like a wet noodle,” the affidavit said. Allard said the baby had slow breathing and was making grunting sounds, Thomas said in the affidavit.
Allard said she and Burrow drove to a physician in Harlan, but no one was there. They then drove to the fire station in Harlan, but no one was there. Next they drove to Dupont Hospital and the child eventually was flown to Riley, the affidavit said.
Allard told Thomas that no one other than herself and Burrow had cared for the child, as well as the child’s twin brother. Allard told Thomas that Burrow told her he got the child up in the morning and went to get her bottle and when he returned, there was something wrong with her, the affidavit said.
Burrow told Thomas that when he returned with the baby’s bottle, she was turning blue. He told police repeatedly that the babies have never been hit, dropped, fallen or thrown.
A child abuse pediatrician at Riley provided a report stating the baby had a brain injury, retinal hemorrhages and healing rib fractures. The doctor said the baby’s injuries are characteristic of abusive head trauma and would have been caused by “violent acceleration-deceleration injury.”
She said the baby’s prognosis for meaningful recovery is poor and that the baby most likely will not reach developmental milestones, has a significant likelihood of being disabled and her head will not grow as she ages because her brain will not develop, according to the affidavit.
The doctor described the baby’s injuries as “catastrophic.”
Thomas said he also received a doctor’s report in reference to the twin boy. The doctor said multiple healing rib fractures were observed that correlate with a history of trauma, the affidavit said.
A doctor stated the rib injuries sustained by both babies are consistent with them being squeezed, the affidavit said.
During the course of his investigation, Thomas said, he located text messages between Burrow and Allard. Thomas said it seems from reading the messages that they were intending on grooming the children to engage in sexual acts with them and also each other.
In the neglect of a dependent charges, Thomas said Burrow and Allard each knew that the other intended to sexually offend both of the babies and that each knew the other was not safe, but placed the children with the other knowing that the situation endangered the children’s lives or health.
In the conspiracy to commit child molesting charges, Thomas said text messages between Burrow and Allard detailed their extensive plans to molest both babies.
“They completed at least the overt acts of researching the sex acts and researching molesting children on the internet by collecting pornography and child pornography,” the affidavit said.
On the child exploitation allegation, Thomas said an analysis of Burrow’s phone revealed multiple photos depicting what appears to be child pornography. The photos were sent by text message from Burrow’s phone to Allard’s phone, Thomas said. An analysis of Allard’s phone revealed multiple photos depicting what appears to be child pornography. The photos were sent by text message from Allard’s phone to Burrow’s the affidavit said.
On the repeat sex offender enhancement, Thomas said records show that at the time Burrow allegedly committed the sex offense, he had already been convicted and sentenced for child molesting in 2009 in Tippecanoe County.
Last month, during her final pretrial conference, Allard, of the 6900 block of S.R. 1, Spencerville, accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent, each constituting a Level 3 felony.
Allard originally was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, a Level 1 felony; two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both Level 3 felonies; two counts of conspiracy to commit child molesting, both Level 1 felonies; and child exploitation, a Level 5 felony.
Under terms of the plea agreement, the State of Indiana will dismiss the remaining charges against Allard. In addition, the state will refrain from filing homicide charges against Allard when the female child dies.
As part of the plea agreement, Allard has agreed to testify truthfully in all criminal and Department of Child Services proceedings involving Burrow and to provide the State with a sworn statement and interview. She also has agreed to give her best efforts to help law enforcement locate and secure video cameras taken from her residence and the digital images made with those cameras.
Allard agreed to a sentencing hearing after the prosecution of Burrow is completed at the trial court level. If the court determines that she cooperated to the best of her abilities and testified truthfully, then the sentence will be a total of 20 years executed.
Allard will be sentenced at 10 a.m. July 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.