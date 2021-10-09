AUBURN — DeKalb County Extension Homemakers held their annual open class baking competition at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair on Homemaker’s Day, Sept. 30.
This year, entries were drop cookies.
Rachel Kuta was the third-place winner in the adult division and Addisyn Shull was the third-place winner in the youth division.
Following are their recipes.
Ginger molasses drop cookies
— Rachel Kuta
Ingredients
3 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
2 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
Half teaspoon ground cinnamon
Quarter teaspoon ground cloves
Three-quarter cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter at room temperature
Two cups sugar
Two eggs at room temperature
Half cup molasses
Two teaspoons white distilled vinegar
Directions
Heat over to 325 degrees.
Mix flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon and cloves in large bowl.
Beat butter with electric mixer at medium speed until smooth and creamy, one minute.
Gradually add in sugar. Beat at medium speed until combined.
Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each.
Beat in molasses and vinegar until combined, one minute.
On low speed, beat in flour mixture.
Drop by tablespoon, if you like.
Slightly press cookie and sprinkle sugar on top to bake.
Bake 10-12 minutes. For larger cookies, bake 12-15 minutes.
Pumpkin spice chocolate chip drop cookies— Addisyn Shull
Ingredients
One cup shortening
Two cups white sugar
Two eggs
Two teaspoons vanilla
One 15-ounce can pumpkin
Four cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
One teaspoon salt
One teaspoon cinnamon
eighth teaspoon nutmeg
eighth teaspoon red cayenne pepper (optional)
One 12-ounce bag semi-sweet chocolate chips
Two cups powdered sugar
Three to four tablespoons milk or water
Half teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
In a large mixing bowl, mix the shortening and sugar until fluffy.
Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing after each one is added.
Add the vanilla and pumpkin. Mix until all is combined.
Add two cups flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt. Mix until combined.
Add remaining two cups flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, red cayenne pepper. Mix until combined.
Scrape sides of bowl down.
Add chocolate chips. Mix until combined.
Use a small cookie scoop to drop cookies onto the cookie sheet.
Bake for 12-14 minutes.
Glaze: In a small mixing bowl combine the powdered sugar, pumpkin pie spice, water or milk. Stir until smoth. One cookies are done and cooled, drizzle the glaze over the cookies and decorate as desired.
