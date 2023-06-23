Burrow found guilty on all charges

AUBURN — A Spencerville man Friday was found guilty on all charges in a case involving neglect, exploitation and conspiracy to molest infant twins.
Billy R. Burrow Jr., 33, the 6900 block of S.R. 1, was on trial this week in DeKalb Superior Court I. He was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, a Level 1 felony; two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both Level 3 felonies; two counts of conspiracy to commit child molesting, both Level 1 felonies; and child exploitation, a Level 5 felony. He also was accused of being a repeat sexual offender.
A jury deliberated for about three hours before delivering its verdict on six charges. Burrow stared down at the table where he was seated as Judge Adam Squiller read the verdicts.
The trial then went into a second phase where the jury had to find whether Burrow was a repeat sexual offender.
Burrow faces a sentence of up to 168 years. He will be sentenced Aug. 10.
During the trial, DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas, who at the time was a detective with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, said he became involved in an investigation regarding child abuse on Oct. 13, 2021. He was advised by the Department of Child Services that a five-month-old girl was at Riley Hospital for Children with a life-threatening, traumatic brain injury.
The jury also heard from child abuse pediatrician Dr. Tara Holloran that the catastrophic brain injury was characteristic of a violent acceleration-deceleration injury, or injury caused by shaking.
X-rays performed on the baby girl and her twin brother showed healing fractures on the babies’ ribs, Holloran testified.
In an interview with Thomas, Burrow told him that on Oct. 12, the babies woke up screaming. Burrow said he first got the boy up, put him on a pillow in front of the television and gave him a bottle. Burrow told Thomas he then went and got the girl up, changed her, took her to the living room, set her on a pillow and went to make her a bottle. When Burrow came back, the baby was blue, he told Thomas.
But Thomas said there were inconsistencies in Burrow’s version of events, as, at one point, he told Thomas he came back with the bottle and tried to feed her but she wouldn’t take the bottle. Thomas said Burrow told him he wiped her mouth then she started showing symptoms that something was wrong.
On Thursday, the jury heard testimony from Amanda Allard, who had been a co-defendant and faced similar charges as Burrow.
Allard acknowledged that she had pleaded guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent, both Level 3 felonies, as part of a plea agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, there were certain obligations she had to fulfill, including testifying and giving a sworn statement to the State. In exchange for her pleas, other charges will be dismissed, and sentencing will be capped at 20 years, according to the agreement.
In addition, the state will refrain from filing homicide charges against Allard when the female child dies.
Allard acknowledged she had admitted to leaving the infant girl and her twin brother with Burrow, knowing that he was a risk to the children.
Allard said that on Oct. 12, 2021, the baby girl woke her up at about 4 a.m. to be fed. Allard said Burrow was sleeping and she got up, changed the baby and gave her a bottle. She then got ready for work, put the baby back in her crib and left for work. Allard said the girl seemed completely normal.
Between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., Allard received a text from Burrow asking her when she would be home, telling her, “She’s doing some weird **** again hun,” the jury heard.
Allard said Burrow became angry when she told him they would have to go to the doctor.
When she arrived home, she saw the baby boy in a swing, Burrow on the couch and the baby girl on a pillow. She said the girl’s hands were curled inwards, one eye was closed and the other was partially closed and she was grunting and had shallow breathing.
When asked what Burrow was doing, Allard said he was playing with the television remote control.
Allard said she ran over to the baby girl and tried to get her to come to.
“I just kept saying her name over and over again,” Allard said.
“During that time, he (Burrow) was next to me playing with the TV.”
Allard said they packed up and drove to a doctor’s office in Harlan. The office was closed so they went to a fire station across the street, but no one answered. Then they drove to Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, she said.
The girl was flown to Riley, where she had brain surgery to remove fluid, Allard said.
When asked by DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe to describe Burrow’s demeanor on Oct. 12, 2021, and for the following few days, she said he was “scared.”
“He was afraid to get arrested for the murder of (the baby),” Allard said.
“He said that to you?” Blythe asked.
“Yes,” Allard replied.
Allard also confirmed that she had seen Burrow let his emotions get the better of him in the past and had thrown things around the house and yelled at her.
Allard also acknowledged that she and Burrow participated in text message conversations involving sex, pornography and child pornography. She also acknowledged that there were messages that described sex acts they would do to the babies and the use of sex toys on the baby girl. She also agreed that they sent pornographic images and child pornography back and forth.
During cross-examination, Burrow’s attorney, Kevin Likes, asked Allard why she did not call 911 when she walked in the house and saw the baby.
Allard said she was trying to get the baby to “come back.”
“In my head, it was faster to drive to the hospital,” she added.
When asked whether she agreed with Burrow to engage in sexual conduct with the baby boy, she said it was “role play” and “fantasy.”
When asked whether she intended to engage in sexual activity with the children, she said she did not.
Also Thursday, the jury heard testimony from the babies’ family physician, Dr. Scott Waters. Waters described the well-child visits in months prior to the October 2021 incident as being normal, with no concerns about the twins' well-being.
The jury also heard from the twins’ foster mother, who said the girl struggles to hold her head up, and is unable to crawl, stand or reach and spends most of the day laying in a supportive seat. She has four different therapies and is seen by seven specialists at Riley. She also is unable to suck from a bottle or sippy cup and has a feeding tube, the jury heard.
Specialists say the girl will not recover, she added.
Burrow did not testify during the trial and Likes did not present any defense witnesses.
During closing arguments Friday morning, Blythe said Burrow repeatedly stated the babies were fine and happy when he got them up at 7 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2021. Blythe said that some time after 7 a.m., the baby girl suffered a catastrophic brain injury caused by violent shaking.
“While he (Burrow) is there by himself (the girl) suffers a catastrophic injury,” Blythe said.
He argued that Burrow had set the timeline of events, stating she was fine at 7 a.m., so the injury was sustained after that time.
"The injury happened after that, while she was home with Billy," Blythe said.
On the conspiracy to commit child molesting charges, Blythe said the text messages, graphic pornography, child pornography and and “graphic descriptions” of sex acts Allard and Burrow would do to the babies were “voluminous.”
In his closing argument, Likes, said the evidence presented is not clear on who shook the baby that caused the catastrophic brain injury.
"What the evidence is not clear of is who did it. Who did the shaking that caused the injury?" Likes said.
“We don’t know who shook the child that very morning,” Likes added. He also discredited Allard’s testimony, describing her plea agreement as “the plea agreement of the century."
“You have to be skeptical of anything she says,” he told the jury.
On the babies' rib fractures, Likes said there are no witnesses and it is unknown where or when the broken ribs were sustained.
On the conspiracy to molest the children allegations, “(Allard) said this was all role play,” Likes added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.