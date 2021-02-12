AUBURN — The DeKalb County Extension Homemakers will host a program on how to make seed bombs Thursday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. in the lower level of the DeKalb County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St.
Seed bombs are environmentally safe, fun and will help brighten up flowed beds in the spring. The class is free, and all supplies will be provided. A lesson on how to make a water bottle tote bag out of plastic bags also will be offered.
To register, call Joan Hursh at 925-0617. The deadline to register is Tuesday, Feb. 23. The class size is limited to 15 people. Face masks and social distancing are required.
The parking lot and entrance to the office building are on 10th Street. Handicap-accessible parking, an elevator and power-operated doors are available to accommodate people with special needs.
