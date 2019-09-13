WATERLOO —Casey’s General Stores in Indiana are raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association during September.
Throughout the month, Casey’s General Stores and its associates will ask their guests at store locations to round up their purchases to support MDA. These funds also will help send local children to MDA summer camp at Camp Bradford Woods, Martinsville.
“Support from Casey’s General Stores for MDA is so vital to the local families in our community,” said Bri Lodel, mid-market manager.
“Casey’s support helps MDA provide a wide variety of services including MDA Care Centers in Indianapolis, neuromuscular disease research, MDA Educational Engage event in Illinois on September 28, in addition to MDA summer camp, which gives children with muscular dystrophy the opportunity to experience independence, gain self-confidence and make life-long friendships. We are so grateful for Casey’s support of MDA.”
Since first teaming up with MDA in 2006, Casey’s General Stores and its customers have raised more than $11 million in support of MDA’s shared mission to find treatments and cures for people whose abilities to move have been compromised by neuromuscular disease — including everyday abilities like walking, running, hugging, talking and even breathing.
In addition to the Round Up promotion, Casey’s contributions include volunteering at MDA community events. Casey’s associates from stores in Indiana also are involved in providing activities and volunteering at MDA summer camps across the Midwest including Bradford Woods.
