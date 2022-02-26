BLOOMINGTON — The college towns Bloomington, Indiana, and Palo Alto, California, have agreed to become the very first Sibling Cities.
That suits a pair of Auburn-raised sisters, who happen to be attending universities in the two communities.
Kendyl Smith, a junior studying at Indiana University, and her sister, Katie, a sophomore at Stanford University, participated in last week’s video conference launching the Sibling Cities partnership.
Kendyl is going further in her involvement by signing on as an intern with Bloomington’s coordinating committee for Sibling Cities.
“Sibling Cities USA facilitates the cross-regional pairing of U.S. cities to build deep relationships,” the organization says on its website. Its mission is “promoting national unity by bridging our geographic and political divides, two cities at a time.”
Sibling Cities founder Vicki Veenker graduated from Indiana University and has lived in Palo Alto for the past 30 years.
“I am passionate about helping others see their fellow Americans as I do and have carefully crafted the Sibling Cities USA program to do just that,” Veenker, an attorney, says on siblingcitiesusa.org. Plans call for Sibling Cities to share their cultures, commerce and civil discourse on important issues.
According to the organization, Sibling Cities should be geographically distant, similar in size and enthusiastic about their relationship.
Auburn attorney Thompson Smith saw a newspaper article about Sibling Cities and called it to the attention of his daughters.
Kendyl then got in touch with Bloomington officials, which led to her internship and an invitation to appear in last week’s video opening ceremony. During the event, Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton asked the Smith sisters what they like about their cities.
“My favorite part about being in Bloomington is the community. Coming from a small town in Indiana, I’ve never experienced diversity of culture and ideas like this,” Kendyl Smith answered on the video conference.
Katie expressed similar thoughts about living in Palo Alto. “I have met so many people from different walks of life. … It’s been really great to meet people and have a diversity of opinion and ethnicity,” she said.
Hamilton then asked each Smith sister to share impressions of her sibling’s community.
“A lot of students here don’t know a lot about Indiana. They think — corn,” Katie answered from California. “I’m always gushing about Bloomington. … I’ve had some really great times there with my siblings.”
When Kendyl tells her IU friends about Palo Alto, “They’re like, ‘Oh, wow, it must be so nice to not have to deal with the snow,’” she said. “A lot of people here haven’t really had a chance to see the West Coast … a lot of curiosity.”
Kendyl now looks forward to her internship and learning more about Bloomington.
“Right now, my role is to help out wherever I’m needed,” with the Sibling Cities website, Excel spreadsheets and meeting notes, she said.
“I’m really looking forward to, first of all, the opportunity to be more involved with Bloomington local officials and be more involved with the Bloomington community and the way they’re looking to develop and reach out to Palo Alto,” she said.
“It opens up a lot of opportunities for me to really get engaged with my sister’s community while she’s at school,” she added. Katie is studying English at Stanford. Kendyl is hoping to travel to Palo Alto with the Sibling Cities program this fall or in the spring of 2023.
Kendyl is majoring in environmental management through IU’s O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. She said her career plans remain undecided.
“That’s why internships like this — and this internship in particular — are so valuable to me and other students in my position,” she said. “It helps us learn what we want to do or don’t want to do, but either way, it gives us experience and to narrow down the direction we want to go.”
