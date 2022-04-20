AUBURN — DeKalb County Young Republicans will host “meet the candidates” Wednesday, April 27, from 6-8 p.m. at the Auburn Moose Lodge, 408 S. Main St.
“The event is open to the public and family-friendly. This is a great opportunity to have one-on-one time with each candidate before election day,” said Natalie DeWitt, chair of DCYR.
Confirmed candidates who will be attending:
Indiana State Senate 14: Ron Turpin, Tyler Johnson, and Denny Worman.
Indiana House District 52: Ben Smaltz.
Commissioner, West: Amanda Charles and Bill Hartman.
County Council, District 1: Rick Collins.
Assessor: Sheila Stonebraker.
Coroner: Jennie Short.
Sheriff: David Cserep and Brady Thomas.
“We look forward to this event to give all voters the opportunity to be informed,” said Zach Lightner, vice chair of DCYR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.