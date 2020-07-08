EAST PEORIA, Illlnois — Sarah Lawrence of Avilla was named to the president’s list at Illinois Central College for the spring 2020 semester. The academic honor is presented to students who earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
Illinois Central College is a two-year community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria and Pekin, Illinois.
