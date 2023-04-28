Cary B. Warfield, Republican
Challenger, Garrett Council District 1
1. Why should voters select you to serve as a member of the City Council?
I believe voters should select me to serve as a member of the City Council because I would be working for the voters. I will listen to my constituents and represent their wants and needs to the best of my abilities. I feel that far too often, our representatives do not vote in the best interest of the people.
2. Please identify some qualities you possess that would make you a successful council member.
Some of the qualities I possess that will help make me a successful council member are that I am continually active in the community, I have helped grow a local business for the last 16 years, and I have been active in helping local nonprofit organizations.
3. What are some goals and projects you want to accomplish?
Some goals I have are that I want to try to keep local tax and utility costs down and I want to show transparency. One project that I would like to bring about is extending the sidewalks out to the Blue Moon. That would be a genuinely nice walk.
4. Please provide some biographical information, including family, organizations and volunteer roles.
Some background on me is that I have lived and worked here locally nearly my entire life. Most of my family lives in Garrett. I am a single dad of one son who lives with me. I am a Navy veteran. I have spent many years doing anti-bullying campaigns, helping with the Hearten House and their families and local charity work.
5. Please include any information that you would like voters to know.
I chose to build a home in Garrett because I have always loved this community and I want to be able to give back. This is a safe and friendly community, and I cannot think of a better place to raise my son.
