ST. JOE — The victim and suspect in a stabbing incident Tuesday night in St. Joe had been yelling at and pushing each other before the stabbing, a witness told police.
Leslie J. Swindell, 40, of Lane 134 Turkey Lake, Hudson, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail at Auburn early Wednesday morning on a Level 3 felony charge of aggravated battery.
According to an affidavit filed in DeKalb Superior Court I by Indiana State Police Detective David Poe, DeKalb County Police were called to the 500 block of Washington Street in St. Joe at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in regards to a person who had been stabbed.
The victim, identified as Tristin Miller, was found in the parking lot at that location, having suffered a stab wound to the left side of his chest. He was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment, the affidavit said.
Miller told responding officers that Swindell was the person who had stabbed him, Poe said in the affidavit.
Police discovered that Swindell had left the scene prior to officers arriving. A police K-9 tracked Swindell to a mobile home court on the east side of town. Swindell was found hiding under a bush and was taken into custody, according to the affidavit.
Poe said he spoke with several witnesses to the stabbing. One witness said he saw Miller and Swindell yelling at each other in close proximity when Swindell swung at Miller, the affidavit said. The witness initially did not realize that Swindell had stabbed Miller until he saw a knife in Swindell’s right hand, Poe said in the affidavit.
The witness told Poe that Swindell and Miller had been pushing each other prior to the stabbing, but the witness did not observe Miller to be armed, the affidavit said.
Later, Poe spoke to another person who stated her brother and Swindell had gone to the 500 block of Washington Street to purchase a can of soda. Before arriving at that location, Miller had confronted Swindell and threatened him, the person told Poe.
The person said Miller was “mad” at Swindell for recently threatening his younger brother, the affidavit said. The person then told Poe that Miller “got into (Swindell’s) face” and told Swindell to fight him.
The person said Swindell then pulled out a knife and stabbed Miller, the affidavit said. Her younger brother also said he saw Swindell stab Miller, Poe said in the affidavit.
