Today, Aug. 3
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — COVID-19 vaccinations, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — DIY duct tape pencil pouch, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-6:45 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6-7 p.m. — Brews + Books, Auburn Brewing Co., 309 N. Main St., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 4
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-Fingerprinting services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Noon-5:30 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, McIntyre Place, 116 S. Jackson St., Auburn. For an appointment visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code auburnin or call (800)-733-2767. Al presenting donors will receive a $10 gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO Club, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra, Auburn Atrium.
6:30 p.m. — Little Big Band, James Plaza, Auburn.
Sunday, Aug. 6
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra and Auburn Community Band, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, affiliated with Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne, for any loss due to death, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 12
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Friends of Eckhart Public Library book and media sale, Willennar Administrative Annex, across from the main library. The early bird hour from 9-10 a.m .will be for Friends of Eckhart Public Library members only. Friends memberships will be available at the door.
Friday, Aug. 18
7:30 p.m. — Little Big Band, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, affiliated with Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne, for any loss due to death, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Sunday, Aug. 27
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra, James Cultural Plaza, Auburn.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
Friday, Sept. 15
7 p.m. — Little Big Band, Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio.
Sunday, Sept. 17
6 p.m. — ”The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Leo Apostolic Church, 11714 Grabill Road, Leo.
Thursday, Sept 21
7 p.m. — ”The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio.
Sunday, Sept. 24
6 p.m. — ”The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill.
