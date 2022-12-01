AUBURN — A Fort Wayne man is in custody after police said he allegedly fired shots at another individual from a vehicle Wednesday.
Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Auburn Police responded to a 911 call from the 200 block of Cleveland Street reporting shots fired at a vehicle. Indiana State Police detectives were subsequently called to assist in the shooting investigation.
Joseph Alan Fisher, 39, of Fort Wayne, was arrested. He has been charged with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony; residential entry and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
In a news release, Indiana State Police said, “Through the investigative process, it is alleged that Fisher became enraged with another man that was with Fisher’s ex-girlfriend. Fisher is alleged to have fired shots at the man while parked in his vehicle at a residence in the 200 block of Cleveland Street.
“After those initial shots were fired, a vehicle chase ensued, with Fisher chasing the other man and allegedly firing another volley of shots while driving. The victim’s vehicle was struck several times; however, the victim was not injured,” state police said.
After he was taken into custody, Fisher was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he will be held pending an initial appearance on his charges.
State police said this is an ongoing investigation. The investigation is a joint agency effort between Indiana State Police, the Auburn Police Department and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. Indiana State Police is the lead investigative agency.
