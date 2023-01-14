AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Jan. 9-12.
Matthew P. Creager of the 500 block of South Johnson Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 20 days, for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 345 days.
Homer Arthur Decker of the 500 block of North Washington Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to one year of incarceration and his driving license was suspended for 2 1/2 years for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
James Lee Fraley of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 60 days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for eight days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 300 days. In a separate case he received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Joshua A. Black of the 300 block of Ruth Ann Drive, Defiance, Ohio, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Robert W. Buzzard of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, received a 60-day suspended sentence for reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Marcia Janelle Groff of the 3700 block of Emilie Lane, Auburn, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Selena Rose Montoya of the 200 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days.
Tommy A. Sutton of the 7400 block of South S.R. 327, Hudson, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
