AUBURN — After a brief absence, Chris Gaumer has returned to DeKalb County as zoning administrator and director of development services.
Gaumer served in the position for 4½ years before leaving March 19 to take a position with the City of Fort Wayne in landscape architecture and urban design.
He returned to his DeKalb County post on May 10.
“It just wasn’t a good fit,” Gaumer said about his job with Fort Wayne. “I realized that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. I realized that I really do love and enjoy planning and zoning.
“I appreciate that they accepted me back,” he added about the DeKalb County Plan Commission’s decision to rehire him.
“I’m happy to have the opportunity to return to DeKalb County government,” he added. “I’m looking forward to working with everyone again.”
“We’re very pleased to have Chris rejoining the Development Services department.” Plan Commission President Sarah Delbecq said in a news release. “He was a great asset to the department and to DeKalb County. He’ll be able to hit the ground running.”
A Plan Commission search committee made a unanimous decision to rehire Gaumer after several discussions with him over the first week of May. Delbecq said the committee previously had conducted a number of interviews for the open position.
A dispute over who should hire Gaumer’s replacement slowed the hiring process by a couple of week, perhaps long enough for Gaumer to decide to return
In late March, the DeKalb County Commissioners voted to change a county ordinance and give themselves authority to hire the zoning administrator, instead of the Plan Commission.
The County Commissioners’ attorney, James McCanna, then discovered that Indiana law requires a plan commission to appoint its administrator.
On April 12, the County Commissioners rescinded the change and returned the hiring authority to the Plan Commission.
