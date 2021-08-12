FORT WAYNE — Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades has announced the hiring of Nicole Hahn as secretary for communications. She will head the Secretariat for Communications for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.
Hahn brings nearly three decades of experience in communications and media and public relations to the position.
“The diocese is grateful to have been able to hire someone with so much media experience and expertise,” said Rev. Mark Gurtner, Vicar General of the Diocese of Fort Wayne–South Bend. “Nicole will be a valuable asset in the continued proclamation of the Gospel in the Diocese of Fort Wayne–South Bend.”
In her position, Hahn will be responsible for managing public information, marketing and media relations, and overseeing the 7th Floor Productions video studio, Today’s Catholic weekly newspaper and other diocesan publications.
“This is an incredible opportunity for me to bring my passion for communication to the diocese I grew up in,” says Hahn. “I am thrilled to be joining an amazing team of professionals and I look forward to the meaningful work we will do together.”
Hahn’s career began in 1993, when she was hired as an assistant producer at WPTA-TV 21Alive in Fort Wayne while she was still in college. She spent nearly 21 years at Channel 21, working her way up to executive producer.
In 2014, she was hired as assistant news director at WNWO-TV in Toledo, Ohio. In less than three months, she was named news director for the station.
Hahn moved out of television news and into public relations when she was hired as a public relations specialist at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne. During her time there, she helped the school transition from IPFW to its new identity as Purdue Fort Wayne and was named director of media relations and issues management.
Most recently, Hahn worked as the communications and volunteer coordinator for Pathfinder Services, Inc. in Huntington.
Hahn was born into the Catholic faith, the daughter of a mother and maternal grandparents who immigrated from Europe and were very active in the church before and after moving to the United States.
Her parents were transferred from her hometown in upstate New York to Huntington, Indiana when she was a baby. She attended St. Mary Catholic School and has been an active member of St. Mary Parish throughout her life.
Hahn earned a Bachelor of Arts in communications at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. She lives in Huntington County with her husband and two children and is a member of St. Mary Parish.
