AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library has announced these activities for the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 1.
The main library is located at 603 S. Jackson St. The genealogy center is at 700 S. Jackson St. The teen library is at 705 S. Jackson St.
Monday
3:30-4:30 p.m. — It’s Elementary!, main library.
Tuesday
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, library park.
3:30-4:15 p.m. — Stories & Streaming, main library.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Camp Half-Blood capture the flag, main library park.
6:15-6:45 p.m. — Family story time, library park.
Wednesday
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, library park.
Thursday
4:30-6:30 p.m. —Teen gaming night, teen library.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, main library.
The library will be closed Friday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day.
