Imagine you need to borrow a neighbor’s lawn mower. They graciously agree to make their mower available. They’re great neighbors! You go get the mower from their shed and proceed to mow your yard. You might not be thinking about it too much but using their mower has made your life a lot easier. When you finish the last patch of grass you turn off the mower and walk away leaving the mower in the middle of the yard. And there it sits. You return to your house, grab a drink, and watch the ball game.
After reading this scenario you might be thinking, “That’s just ridiculous. Who would do that?!?!”
Let’s shift the scene. You are at the grocery store and need a cart to put your groceries in. The store has graciously made carts available for you to use. You go get a cart from the corral, fill the cart with what you need, check out, and head to the parking lot. After putting your groceries in your car you put the cart up toward the front of your parking spot and drive away. And there the cart sits.
While the former scenario is ridiculous to think anyone would actually do, the latter happens every day. But it’s the same concept. The grocery store is letting you borrow its property. The cart is theirs. Having a cart available certainly makes shopping a lot easier. The store has even gone to the effort of telling you exactly where it would like for you to return their cart when you are done borrowing it.
Leaders make correlations. Meaning, that they don’t compartmentalize responsible, productive behavior. They act the same way at work as they do in the grocery store parking lot. Their behavior behind the wheel of their car is the same as when they are sitting in a conference room or supervising a manufacturing project. They are responsible, productive citizens all the time! Leadership isn’t a position. It is a responsibility. It’s a responsibility to know the right thing to do, the right way to do it, the right time to do it, and the character to do it that way every time.
The next time you see a wayward shopping cart, consider making your own correlations. Where am I inconsistent? What can I do differently? How can I grow and become a more responsible, productive citizen?
Brian Best, Community Advocate and DeKalb LEADS Steering Committee member.
