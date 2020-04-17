FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health has added a free COVID-19 Symptom Checker to its website.
Available at parkview.com/covid19symptomchecker, the interactive tool allows a patient to complete a self-assessment and be directed to appropriate care.
“If you think you may have symptoms of COVID-19 or believe you have been exposed, you can use the Symptom Checker to walk through a self-assessment and get feedback on recommended next steps,” Parkview Health said in a news release.
“We recognize that many people have concerns and questions about COVID-19,” said Joshua Kline, M.D., chief medical officer for Parkview Physicians Group. “Fortunately, most people have mild symptoms that do not require medical care or testing. By using the Symptom Checker, you can receive direction in just a few clicks.”
The Symptom Checker replaces Parkview’s previous online screening webpage for COVID-19. The new, more robust tool has been updated to follow the latest clinical guidance and direct patients to more options for treatment, including virtual health care or in-person care at one of PPG’s respiratory clinics or in an emergency room.
Parkview Health said it is important to remember that Symptom Checker is an educational tool. It does not replace medical care, and patients should always call 911 or go to a nearby emergency room for urgent medical situations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.