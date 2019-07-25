AUBURN — President Ian Mercer highlighted the work done in the community over the past year when the United Way of DeKalb County held its annual meeting Tuesday morning at DeKalb Health hospital in Auburn.
“We have accomplished a lot, and I think there are a lot of exciting things happening,” Mercer said.
Last year, the United Way began a mental health initiative in all three DeKalb County school districts. So far, more than $80,000 has been granted to address and improve the mental, emotional and behavioral health of students, he said.
“That is a huge, huge impact in the community. That is one we are really, really proud to be a part of,” Mercer said.
In an effort to determine what donors or “customers” of the United Way want in the community, a fairly structured series of community conversations has begun with a cross-section of people such as business leaders, educators, factory workers and others. Current issues addressed in United Way funding include financial stability, health and education of people in the community.
“Is that where we need to focus? Is that what donors and the community want us to do? Will it be radically different than what we are doing now?” Mercer said of the survey. “I don’t think so, due to the positive feedback we are getting now.”
Mercer thanked fellow board members and staff for the opportunity to work with them. He also thanked volunteers and donors, without whom the United Way would not able to do its work for the community.
Board members were affirmed for the 2019-2020 year, with president Melissa Eshbach, vice president Tyler Cleverly, treasurer Bret Claghorn and secretary Zach Lightner.
Eshbach recognized two retiring board members for their service: Mercer, who has served on the board for more than 10 years, most recently as president for the past two years; and Rebecca Riley, who has been on the board for two years and served as secretary for the past year. Riley recently took another position with the Bowen Center and no longer is working in DeKalb County.
Eshbach thanked Mercer for his contribution to the United Way over the years, as well as the community, adding she will have big shoes to fill as incoming president. She and United Way Executive Director Zach Washler presented Mercer with a plaque for his service.
“It has been an honor and a privilege,” Mercer said of his work with the United Way.
The United Way is wrapping up last year’s campaign, with plans to kick off next year’s fundraising in August.
Community Impact Committee co-chairs Nick Scheumann and Tyler Cleverly presented the 2020 budget that was passed at the board’s meeting prior to the public meeting Tuesday morning.
Scheumann reported $896,700 in total budget revenue, with most assets going back to partner allocations amounting to $403,100 and Community Impact grants at $125,000. Projected expenditures total $861,390, according to the approved budget.
Due to donors who see the good work of the United Way, Scheumann reported a 15% increase in agency allocations this year, not including open granting.
Washler recognized longtime United Way volunteer Peggy Tarlton, who passed away unexpectedly last month, for her “bright, vibrant spirit.” He added, “She will be missed.”
He also thanked Mercer for his wisdom and patience when Washler arrived as a new director last year.
Washler said the “why” behind United Way is “the purpose, cause and belief that drives each and every one of us, as the core of what we do.
“We want to make the community better, to live a healthy, happy and vibrant life, and to take ownership,” he said. “I think about that every day at the United Way” and how to get to that place.
While the United Way’s goal is to make the community better, he noted certain statistics are not changing, including 11% of local residents below the poverty level and 23% identified at “ALICE” status (asset-limited, income constrained, employed), working people who are one flat tire or an illness away from financial issues, plus the issues of opioid and methamphetamine use, he added.
“It’s easy to be discouraged by those statistics, but I choose to be encouraged — to make DeKalb County a better place,” Washler said. “Your ‘why’ matches up with our ‘why’ — to make the community better.”
United Way staff members include Washler, Resource Development Coordinator Allie Campbell, Community Impact Coordinator Dawn Mason and Finance Administration Assistant Sandi Deardorf.
