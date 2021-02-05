Both drivers hurt in head-on crash south of Garrett

GARRETT — Both drivers were injured in a head-on crash at 4:20 p.m. Thursday on C.R. 327, just north of C.R. 68, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.
Judy Boyd, 58, of Vansant, Virginia, complained of head and neck pain. Felicia Buis, 26, of Nelsonville, Ohio, complained of arm pain, police said.
Boyd was taken by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
According to a news release, Boyd was driving her 2002 Dodge Caravan north on C.R. 327, just north of C.R. 68, when she lost control of her vehicle and went left of center into the southbound lane. Buis was driving south on C.R. 327 in her 2007 Jeep Wrangler when she was hit head-on by the Boyd vehicle.
Police said Boyd's vehicle was a total loss. Damage to Buis' Jeep was estimated to be as much as $15,000.
County police were assisted by the LaOtto Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
