Ray Placencia of Garrett purchased “My Rock,” a bench created by Bethany Cummins in memory of his late wife, Piper Placencia, who passed away in June 2020 at the age of 47. The bench was one of the 21 benches featured in the Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street summer art exhibit, “Is This Seat Taken?” The benches were sold at a fundraising dinner and auction at the Auburn Brewing Company Wednesday. Cummins, a former art student of Piper Placencia at Lakewood Park School in Auburn, designed the bench using smooth stones and pebbles collected from the sea and lakes, a hobby of her late teacher. The design includes one of dozens of memorial stones offered to friends and family at Mrs. Placencia’s memorial service more than two years ago.