AUBURN — An auction of benches featured in the Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street summer art exhibit raised $17,523 Wednesday.
“Is This Seat Taken?” featured 21 wooden mission-style benches decorated by area artists. The creations arrived in downtown in June and were sold at a fundraising dinner and auction at the Auburn Brewing Company. Proceeds from the event are used to fund future summer art exhibits and other events and activities throughout the year in downtown Auburn.
The top-selling benches were: “We All Shine On,” by artist Amy Buchs, which sold for $650; “Park Bench,” by artist Jody Prokupek, which sold for $575; and “Mermaid Cove,” by artist Shellie Bellinger, and “Dixie Oasis” by artist Alisha Getts, selling for $550 each.
The exhibit was the 13th outdoor art exhibit that has been presented.
