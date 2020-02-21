Grandparents' group to meet
AUBURN — The Northern Indiana Grandparents’ Group will meet Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St.
The group will host a "Community Conversation" about the needs and concerns of grandparents. At the table will be representatives from the United Way of DeKalb County, Eckhart Public Library, Before 5, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start and other agencies.
