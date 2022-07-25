AUBURN — A disputed claim to repair the fire suppression system at DeKalb County Central Dispatch and a questioned purchase by a department head may lead to a new position at the county level.
The discussion on creating a new position was brought forth by Commissioner Todd Sanderson before wrapping up Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners’ meeting. Sanderson suggested the creation of a county manager or county purchasing manager’s position.
“We need a jack of all trades that has common sense (when it comes to purchasing),” Sanderson said. “We need someone that is fiscally responsible, someone that can give us advice. That would take the sole decision away from the department heads.”
The topic was met favorably by Commissioners Mike Watson and William Hartman, both agreeing there is probably a need for the position.
The big question at this point is whether or not members of the DeKalb County Council would be in favor of adding an additional employee to the county ranks. The council is currently looking at wages at the county level as they plan the 2023 budget.
Sanderson said he believes the new position would more than pay for itself with the money that would be saved by the county.
“We are currently walking over dimes to save pennies,” Sanderson said.
Along with acting as a purchasing manager, the person would also serve as a manager of the county’s building inventory.
“I would like to see someone that could do building assessments on an annual basis,” Sanderson said.
These assessments would be used to formulate a 10-year, long-term plan for upkeep and maintenance on county buildings.
Hartman said this person would be a point of contact for department heads. That person could then bring recommendations to the commissioners.
Hartman said he sees the salary of this position around the $75,000 mark.
The issue is just in the discussion phase at this point. Funding approval would have to come from the DeKalb County Council.
Before closing its discussion, commissioners agreed to work on language for a job description in case the position would move forward.
Wrapping up Monday’s meeting, Sanderson made a motion to approve the purchase of a $90 set of earbuds, which was pulled out of the claims at the beginning of the meeting. The earbuds were one of two instances Sanderson pointed to in starting the discussion.
In other business, the board heard a 45-minute presentation from members of the Poka-Bache Regional Trail coalition, who were asking the commissioners to sign on to an inter-local agreement. The agreement would establish a coalition between all governmental entities involved, allowing for group collaboration in an effort to complete the 81-mile trail, which is proposed from Oubache State Park near Bluffton to Pokagon State Park in Steuben County.
The trail would run through DeKalb County using existing trails already completed in the City of Auburn and Town of Waterloo. It would also utilize the Auburn/Waterloo Trail which runs between the two entities. The Auburn/Waterloo Trail must be widened to be an official part of the trail as it wasn’t constructed to today’s standards when it was created in 1976.
The inter-local agreement was tabled by the commissioners for additional conversation at upcoming meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.