AUBURN — Auburn Mayor Norm Yoder first ran for the city’s top office in 1991.
He finished second out of three candidates in the Republican primary election. Norman Rohm won the nomination and went on to serve as mayor for the next eight years.
As Rohm’s final term was ending in 1999, friends encouraged Yoder to run again.
Reluctant at first, he eventually decided “the timing was right,” he said.
Yoder was on the brink of 50, an age when he had told himself he wanted to be out of the construction business, “because it’s just physically taxing on you.”
This time, Yoder won the election, starting a record five terms and 20 years as Auburn’s mayor.
At the time, Yoder said, he wasn’t sure he’d last more than four years.
“I enjoyed it, and the people supported me,” he said recently, looking back just days before he retires from City Hall on Dec. 31.
“I’ve been very, very fortunate. I’ve been here 20 years and never had a major divisive community issue,” Yoder said
“That says a lot for the people who served under me,” he continued. “It says a lot for me evolving. I was a lot more hot-headed back in the day than I am today. I came out of the construction field into this — that’s a different world. I made the transition a lot better than I thought I would.”
Yoder divides his life into three chapters.
In his education phase, he graduated from Auburn High School in 1967 and then from Purdue University with a degree in engineering.
“I’ve always been a problem-solver. That’s probably why I studied engineering — because that’s all that is, is problem-solving,” he said.
He then began his entrepreneurship chapter. He co-owned Yoder & Yoder Concrete Construction, opened Joshua’s Restaurant and built The Skatin’ Station roller rink.
For the past two decades, Yoder has devoted himself to community service.
His grandfather, Noah Yoder, served on Auburn’s city council in 1930s and 1940s, ran for mayor unsuccessfully in 1948, served on Auburn’s school board as Auburn’s first building commissioner.
“That’s probably where I got the bug” for public service, Norm Yoder said.
“My life before mayor probably did prepare me well to do the job. I didn’t realize it” at first, he said. “I can read blueprints and deal with consultants. … I’ve been in business, and I can read balance sheets and understand the management of people.”
In the mayor’s chair, Yoder said, he tried to avoid divisive issues and focus on public safety, public works and improving residents’ quality of life.
“When you sit here, you’ve got to remember: I don’t work for any one person or one business, one group — I work for all 13,000, 14,000 people. If it’s not good for all 13,000-14,000 people, then it’s probably not the right thing to do,” he advised.
“You care about your community. Stay in that lane. That philosophy is why the downtown and activities and all the stuff has changed — because I encouraged whomever to do whatever they want. If it fails, fine. … If you’ve got a dream, I’ve got your back, as long as it’s good for all 13,000 or 14,000 people.”
Yoder began to understand his role as like being the captain of a large cruise ship with the city’s entire population as passengers.
“You can’t turn on a dime” with such a huge boat, he said. Everyone from city workers to residents have to be on board with the plan.
“Communication to the public is really key — and it’s two-way communication,” he said.
Yoder believes he could have won reelection to a sixth term as mayor, but at the start of 2019, he weighed the prospect of completing the final year of his fifth term, plus four more.
“I didn’t think I could do the job to my standards for the next five years,” he said.
Instead, he will enter his life’s fourth chapter: retirement.
“I’ve worked for the last 60 years, never had an extended vacation, so this is going to be a new experience,” he said.
With the planning of the mayor’s wife, Peg, the Yoders will be traveling the next six months — to the South, then following their beloved Purdue men’s and women’s basketball teams and finally to Europe.
When he returns home, Yoder plans to become more involved with Boy Scouts. “That organization was very influential in my younger days,” when he earned the Eagle Scout award, he said.
He will be willing to help if new Mayor Mike Ley seeks his advice.
“All the people I’ve ever mentored, I’ve never told them what to do, but I’ve told them my experiences and given them something to think about,” Yoder said.
Looking back on his experiences in City Hall, Yoder said, “I don’t have many regrets. It’s been a nice ride, a nice chapter. I hope the next one’s as nice.”
