BUTLER — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury accident in the 6700 block of S.R. 8 at 3:11 a.m. Sunday.
The officers responded to reports of a single vehicle on its side in the middle of the roadway. Upon arriving on scene officers observed a vehicle, a 2005 Ford Explorer, facing south resting on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Austin Ziehr, 25, of Edgerton, Ohio the driver was pinned inside the vehicle. It was determined the vehicle was eastbound when it drifted off the south side of the roadway into a deep ditch. Upon entering the ditch the vehicle continued eastbound and struck a tree.
The contact with the tree caused the vehicle to roll landing on the driver’s side.
Ziehr was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center via Samaritan helicopter. He was listed in stable condition.
Both speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Officers were assisted at the scene by the Butler Police Department, Indiana State Police, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Samaritan helicopter, Butler Fire Department, Concord Fire Department and Spencerville Fire Department.
