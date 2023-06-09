AUBURN — The City of Auburn hopes to address several street projects in 2024 with the aid of state funding.
Tuesday, City Engineer Daryl McConnell outlined six proposed street projects for the Auburn Board of Works with an estimated price tag of $1.95 million dollars.
To help pay for those projects, Auburn will apply for a Community Crossings grant through the Indiana Department of Transportation that would pay 50% of the total cost.
The maximum Community Crossings grant available is $1 million. The next grant cycle is open July 5-28.
The following streets are proposed for work, with cost estimates provided by McConnell:
• 15th Street reconstruction, from Touring Drive to the railroad crossing, $830,000;
• North Jackson Street resurfacing, from 7th Street to 1st Street, $110,000;
• Bridgewater Section II resurfacing, Bent Tree Court, $160,000;
• Eckhart Avenue resurfacing, 7th Street to Essex Drive, $222,000;
• North Indiana resurfacing, 7th Street to North Street, $150,000; and
• Main Street resurfacing, 19th Street to North Street, $478,000.
Board members Herb Horrom and Danny McAfee gave their approval for McConnell to seek bids.
Brandon Park was sworn in as a new member of the Auburn Police Department. Jet, a K-9 officer, will retire from active duty. Sgt. Joseph McGrade received permission to purchase Jet from the City of Auburn for $1.
Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger said a plaque will be presented at a future Auburn Council meeting.
These street closures were approved:
• July 20, 12th between Van Buren and Jackson streets, from 4-8 p.m., for the Eckhart Public Library.
• Aug. 12, 6th Street between Main and Jackson streets, from 2 p.m. to midnight, for a fundraising event by Auburn Professional Firefighters; and
• Aug. 25, 100 block of East 9th Street, from 4-9 p.m. for a block party hosted by 9th Street Brew.
Heffelfinger received permission to apply for a grant for law enforcement recruitment and retention, a 100% funded grant from the State of Indiana.
He also received permission to declare some old equipment as surplus currently in the basement. “Honestly, there’s stuff from the ’70s and ’80s, old lights, wiring, equipment,” Heffelfinger said. “We do have some things we believe we can give to some smaller departments, but the rest, we just request to be surplussed and destroyed.”
Lastly, Heffelfinger received a grass abatement for a vacant lot in the 1200 block of South Union Street.
Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller said a lien is applied to the owners’ property tax.
“It doesn’t make any sense,” City Attorney Erik Weber said. “They’re paying big bucks to have this mowed. We mow it and we charge them for it. (The city) applies a lien and they pay it.
“They’re not the only ones,” he said. “The police department has officers assigned to deal with these things and they do. They go out, talk to them, write letters and call them.
“Many of them get handled, which is good, but we have a handful every year that do not,” Weber continued. “It is a little baffling when you have those repeat ones.”
For the month of May, Heffelfinger said his department issued 129 letters for tall grass, junk vehicles and more. Some have been cited. The South Union Street property is the only one that has not been resolved.
“That’s a lot of work,” Weber said. “It’s unavoidable.”
