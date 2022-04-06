INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb High School student Logan Moore has received honorable mention in the selection of the 2022 Governor’s STEM team.
Moore was recognized for his accomplishments in mathematics.
Also receiving honorable mention in the science category was Malia Sanghvi of Homestead High School.
The STEM Team honors outstanding high school students for their exceptional efforts and accomplishments in science, technology, engineering or math.
Governor Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Education Tuesday announced the four members of the 2022 Governor’s STEM Team are: science, Allison Maskew, Noblesville High School; technology, Rama Khabbaz, Valparaiso High School; engineering, Siya Goel, West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School; and mathematics, Matthew Liu, Columbus North High School.
“Just as careers in science, technology, engineering and math are continuing to grow rapidly across Indiana, so is the innovation led in Indiana classrooms,” Holcomb said.
“The students selected this year for our STEM Team represent the next generation of Hoosier innovators, as they’re each already using their scientific and technical knowledge to make an incredible impact in their communities.”
In addition to being selected as a member of the Governor’s STEM Team, each student receives a $1,000 scholarship deposit into an Indiana CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings plan, administered by Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell, and a letterman jacket identifying them as members of the Governor’s STEM Team.
“These students represent what is possible when doors of opportunity are opened to explore, engage and experience high-demand STEM fields across all grades,” said Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner.
“The newest members of the Governor’s STEM team are already using their skills to make an enduring impact in their communities, and I’m confident this impact will only continue to grow as they embark on their next steps.”
In addition to the four members selected for the Governor’s STEM Team, 12 students received honorable mention.
