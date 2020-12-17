AUBURN —Judge Kevin Wallace imposed these sentences during November hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Gregory Custer III of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, received a 90-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. In a separate case, he was fined $1 for conversion, a Class A misdemeanor.
David Trueblood of the 600 block of Freds Court, Kendallville, received a 60-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Jaykob Levitz of West Edge Trailer Park Auburn, received a 90-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Noah Bowers of the 1000 block of Day Lilly Drive, Fort Wayne, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Class A misdemeanor.
Austin Freed of the 1100 block of East 625 North, Fremont, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, and six months of incarceration for leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time and were suspended except for 90 days. He was placed on probation for 275 days and was fined $1. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Carrie Jenkins of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, was fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jason Greuter of the 900 block of Ernest Street, Auburn, received a 90-day suspended sentence, up to one year of probation and was fined $1 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dylan White of the 100 block of West Cherry Street, Butler, was sentenced to three days in jail, with credit for time served, and was fined $1 for possession of marijuana ,a Class B misdemeanor.
Tara Monroe of the 600 block of South Broadway, Butler, was sentenced to 20 days of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She was fined $100, and her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
David Landers of the 3400 block of U.S.6, Waterloo, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 300 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation through Nov. 5, 2022, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Jose Ruiz of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, Angola, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for three days served while the case was pending, and was fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Marcy Hart of the 5800 block of East 850 North, Kendallville, received two 180-day sentences for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended except for 120 days, with credit for six days served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation through Nov. 5, 2021, and was fined $1.
Michael Jones of the 400 block of Chriswell Run, Avilla, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for theft, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for 185 days and was fined $1.
Joey Evans of the 800 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, and was fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation through Nov. 9, 2022.
Bradley Gulick of the 1600 block of Wayne Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through Nov. 9, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
William McNeil of the 600 block of Shadyhurst, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 40 days in jail, with credit for two days served, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended for one year.
John Meglich of the 400 block of West Daggett, Antwerp, Ohio, was sentenced to three years in prison, all suspended except two years, for criminal recklessness by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling, a Level 5 felony. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1.
Paula Perry of the 500 block of South Washington Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to two years of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction and being a habitual vehicular substance offender. She was fined $100, and her driving license was suspended for one year.
Doyle Pritchard of the 4800 block of C.R. 42, Auburn, was sentenced to 270 days of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended for one year. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 913 days of incarceration, all suspended except 547 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively. He was placed on probation for 366 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year. He received an additional $25 fine for a separate charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Antonio Luis Perez of the 500 block of West Fairfax Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 548 days of incarceration, all suspended except 270 days, for resisting law enforcement by use of a vehicle, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation through April 12, 2022, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Timothy Link of the 700 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Michael Shoults Jr. of the 600 block of DeKalb Avenue, Auburn, was fined $75 for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Thomas R. Bryant of the 1700 block of East Homestead Drive, Garrett, was sentenced to 140 days in jail for nonsupport of a dependent, a Class A misdemeanor. With credit for 70 days served while the case was pending, the sentence is deemed to have been served. He was fined $1.
Christy Snook of the 700 block of West Connexion Way, Columbia City, received a one-year suspended sentence , one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kayleigh Price of the 2100 block of Wayne Street, Auburn, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Class A misdemeanor. In a separate case, she received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively. She was fined an additional $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Michelle Hoffman of the 600 block of South Darling Street, Angola, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 68 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 34 days served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 297 days and was fined $1.
Robert McKenzie of the 6500 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 30 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through Nov. 16, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Cameron Barnett of the 5900 block of North Rockingham Lane, McCordsville, was sentenced to 20 days in jail, with credit for time served, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined $75.
Brennen Callaghan of the 500 block of Mechanic Street, Fort Wayne, was fined $150 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor.
Taylor Koskie of the 6000 block of C.R. 11, Garrett, received a 180-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Mario Temich-Chiguil of the 1100 block of Cristen Avenue, Auburn, received a 180-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $75 for leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle never having a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Yanet Gonzalez-Pantoja of the 2800 block of Lillie Street, Fort Wayne, was fined $75 for operating a vehicle never having a license while having a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Temich Santiago of the 1100 block of Cristen Avenue, Auburn, was fined $75 for operating a vehicle never having a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Rebecca Combs of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was fined $75 for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Krista Norman of the 500 block of North Broadway, Butler, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Shane Garner of the 100 block of Eckhart Avenue, Auburn, received a pair of one-year suspended sentences for two separate counts of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for one year in each case. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Chad Roberts of the 200 block of Yukon Pass, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration, all suspended except 40 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through Nov. 23, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 112 days.
Katie Kuehner of the the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 30 days served, for auto theft, a Level 6 felony. She was fined $500, which will be suspended if she pays $400 restitution.
Andrew Pressler of the 600 block of Hawpatch Street, LaGrange, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and was fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Jacob Stover of the 10000 block of Gatewood Lane, Fishers, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 240 days, for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through Nov. 23, 2021, and was fined $100.
Andre Irvine of the 2000 block of C.R. 52, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $1.
Dennis Miruk of the 300 block of Woodlawn Drive, Granger, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Jessica Dean of the 9300 block of North 150 East, Rome City, received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Joseph Farrell of the 3800 block of C.R. 54, Auburn, was sentenced to 1½ years of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation through May 25, 2022, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Jacob O’Connor of the 400 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 548 days in jail, all suspended except 202 days, for attempted residential entry, a level 6 felony. He received credit for 202 days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 346 days and was fined $1.
Carl Zimmerman of the 4700 block of South 150 West, Pleasant Lake, was sentenced to 548 days of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for 428 days and was fined $1. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Craig Christian of the 0400 block of C.R. 31, Ashley, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor, and 180 days of incarceration for carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended except for 20 days. He was placed on probation through Nov. 30, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Jason Brady of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville was sentenced to 14 days in jail for leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor. He was fined $100, which will be suspended if he pays $40 restitution.
Nanette Yoder of the 300 block of West 10th Street, Auburn, received a 60-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $100 for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Dharnelle Edwards of the 100 block of Taft Street, Battle Creek, Michigan, received a 90-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $100 for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Katrina Dillow of the 3300 block of S.R. 1, Butler, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except three days, with credit for time served, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for 360 days and was fined $1.
