FORT WAYNE — Wednesday, Steel Dynamics Inc. announced second-quarter financial results that included net sales of $5.1 billion and net income of $812 million, or $4.81 per diluted share.
Comparatively, the company’s sequential first quarter 2023 net income was $637 million, or $3.70 per diluted share, and prior year second-quarter net income was $1.2 billion, or $6.44 per diluted share.
“The team executed well and delivered a strong second quarter performance across our operating platforms,” Mark D. Millett, chairman and chief executive officer, said in the announcement.
“Our second quarter 2023 operating income was $1.1 billion, with EBITDA of $1.2 billion. The sequential improvement in earnings was driven by significantly higher realized pricing from our steel operations. We also achieved strong cash flow from operations of $808 million and strong liquidity of $3.5 billion, while at the same time continuing to invest in our growth and providing strong shareholder distributions.
"In recognition of our growth, strong balance sheet profile and consistent free cash flow generation capability, we received upgrades to our investment grade credit designations from two credit rating agencies.
“Second quarter 2023 operating income from our steel operations was $706 million, more than double our first quarter sequential results, due to significant metal spread expansion across the platform as realized selling values more than offset moderately higher scrap costs," Millett said.
"Steel order activity remains solid from the automotive, construction, industrial, and energy sectors. Recent positive data from the steel service center sector points to continued low customer inventory levels, which we believe has abated destocking and will support steel pricing.”
Millett said market conditions show domestic steel consumption to be solid.
