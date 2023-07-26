Custom Bottling & Packaging reaches safety milestone

ASHLEY — Custom Bottling & Packaging Inc. has announced that its entire 46-member team has surpassed 1,300 days without a loss time/reportable accident.
This is a significant achievement and the team is very proud of their performance, the company said in a news release.
The company and all team members are committed to a safe working environment. “We want all of our team members to be safe and go home without any injuries,” said Michelle Nichols, regulatory, quality control and safety manager.
“This achievement to-date took total commitment by everyone at our facility. Everyone works hard to identify and resolve all safety concerns,” said Matt Call, director of operations. “We are at 1,300 days now and counting. We have a great team and will continue to do what needs to be done to keep everyone safe.”
Custom Bottling & Packaging is a locally owned business located in Ashley. CBP serves the household cleaning products markets with private labels, house labels and co-packing services. CBP also supports the EVOLVE product line, a market leader in bleach tablet products. CBP is one of the leading privately held co-packers in the United States.
