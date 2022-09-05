AUBURN — The third-annual ACD Ticket to Ride event offered folks the chance to ride in a classic around historic downtown Auburn Saturday afternoon.
Dozens ignored the late-summer heat to line up for fantasy rides around town in one of a dozen cars from classics to muscle cars to novelty rides such as a limo taxi and a converted bread truck drove by owners or by volunteers from the ACD Festival in cars loaned from the NATMUS and ACD Museum.
First preference was given to people with advance tickets that were available from the sponsor, Joyce Hefty-Covell Insurance of Auburn.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum board members Nick Scheumann and Michael Payne were among volunteers who helped hand out tickets and line up people for the various car options. Some riders circled back in line for a chance to ride in a second — or sometimes third — vehicle during the 90-minute event.
Payne said the 100 advance tickets were swept up early in the week but the line moved quickly for those who dropped by the information tent at the corner of 7th and Jackson streets near the James Cultural Plaza.
One of the stops along the day was at Hefty’s insurance office at the corner of Indiana Avenue and 7th Street, where a professional photographer captured the moment for the riders.
Once again, Mary Hohler’s pink, ivory and black 1955 Packard Caribbean convertible was a crowd favorite. Allen Scott, 82, of Garrett, was excited to see the model, recalling owning one like it years ago.
This was the first year Alexandra Taylor of Auburn did not travel out of town over Labor Day and was able to participate in the event, along with her children, Cecilia, 7 and Bailey, 5. They were among the first groups to climb into the Packard for a trip about town.
Also Saturday, retired ACD Museum curator and board member Jon Bill offered rides in a 1932 Model J Duesenberg, featuring two-tone teal paint, on loan from ACD Museum collection. The classic was donated by the late William Bocock of Texas nearly 20 years ago.
NATMUS volunteers Gavin Swift, a member of the Great American Race team, drove a 1967 Firebird 400 convertible and volunteer/teammate Connor Miller loaded up passengers for a ride in a big yellow 1966 Checker Cab Limo that seats 12 passengers.
A unique 1931 Twin Coach, made in Kent, Ohio driven by NATMUS volunteer John McCollough returned this year after being sidelined with throttle cable issues in 2021. The Twin Coach model was widely used by the Helms Bakery in California. This model had been converted to a mini-shuttle van. With a backless seat for the driver and benches for about six passengers along the back, comfort was at a premium for riders and drivers alike.
Brady Richard of Dallas, Texas shared rides in his 1931 Auburn 898, one of his collection of classic cars.
He recalled his first visit to Auburn on a trip to the Henry Ford Museum about five years ago. While refueling his plane at DeKalb County Airport, the lady there said ‘we have a really nice museum you ought to go and see it.’ “And we did,” said Richard.
He added the gleaming maroon-colored Auburn 898 to his collection a year and a half ago, with mostly mechanical work needing to be done.
Richard opened up the rumble seat for additional riders Saturday, and many took advantage of the unique view, including Erin and Len Lampe of Churubusco.
The couple were able to check all the classic car boxes when they rode in the Auburn this year, having ridden in a Cord and Duesenberg in years past.
“That’s what’s nice about here — I can tell my family everything made here in Auburn, we rode in,” said Len.
Jim Clyde of Gardner, Kansas returned to Auburn for the 38th consecutive year to celebrate the Labor Day weekend, with his 1934 Auburn Cabriolet.
Clyde has logged more than 120,000 miles on the car that draws looks and questions from people unfamiliar with the classic model back home in Kansas.
Payne recognized all the volunteers who made this event, among others this weekend, a success. The rides were offered at no charge, but donations were accepted to benefit the ACD Festival.
Hefty-Covell is proud to sponsor the event.
“It’s about history, and the creating of it,” she said.
