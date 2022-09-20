Two Lakewood seniors are merit semi-finalists

AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian School seniors Rebekah Johnson and Austin Shepherd are among those named this week as semi-finalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Johnson and Shepherd will compete for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
High school students entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which serves as an initial screen of the program entrants. The nationwide pool of semi-finalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semi-finalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semi-finalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95% of the semi-finalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
