WATERLOO — DeKalb High School has recognized juniors Nate Fillenwarth, Owen Qiu, Logan Moore-Warstler and Elijah Knepper as Rising Stars of Indiana.
A non-competitive program of the Indiana Association of School Principals, Rising Stars of Indiana is designed to honor high school juniors for their academic achievement. By allowing schools to identify outstanding scholars during their junior year, the IASP hopes to increase their visibility and scholarship opportunities. Each Indiana high school can recognize up to four individual students.
Principal Marcus Wagner explained students are nominated based on their academic performance, involvement in activities and leadership qualities.
Currently the group makes up the top four students of DeKalb’s class of 2023, Wagner added.
A total of 1,020 juniors from 262 schools have been recognized as Rising Stars of Indiana.
Fillenwarth, of Waterloo, is the son of Stacy and Jake Fillenwarth. He is involved with 4-H, where he participates in the rabbit and poultry projects and FFA.
Fillenwarth said FFA has taught him about leadership and developing leadership qualities. He also participates in soccer and track and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Fillenwarth takes Advanced Placement classes in U.S. history, calculus, language and composition and chemistry.
While keeping his options open, Fillenwarth said, he currently is looking at applying to Purdue University or Notre Dame.
Qiu, of Auburn, is the son of Jenny Zhao and Sheng Qiu.
“My parents have a family-owned business (Peking Buffet) and that has taught me to manage my time and work hard,” Qiu said.
Qiu works at his family’s restaurant every day after school, which has taught him time management, he said.
At school, Qiu takes Advanced Placement classes in language, calculus, physics and U.S. history.
After high school he plans to attend college, and currently is looking at Purdue with a focus on mathematics.
Moore-Warstler of Auburn is the son of Shanon Moore.
He is actively involved with band programs at school and plays percussion and quads.
Academically, he takes Advanced Placement classes in language, calculus, physics and U.S. history.
He is the student government class president and a member of National Honor Society, through which he tutors at DeKalb Middle School.
He plans to attend college and currently is looking at Notre Dame or Indiana University.
Knepper, of Auburn, is the son of Matt and Bridget Knepper. He is involved in cross country and wrestling and works part-time at Pizza Hut in Auburn where he is a team trainer.
Academically, he takes Advanced Placement courses in language and calculus and also attends Impact Institute, where he is involved in the welding program.
After high school, he said, he would like to get a welding job.
Eventually, he said, he would like to go to college with a focus, possibly, on welding engineering or something to develop the technology used in welding.
“The Indiana Association of School Principals, through its Department of Student Programs, is proud to recognize the 1,020 juniors from 262 schools. The Class of 2023 is surely promised success with these scholars. We congratulate these young people on all they have already achieved, as well as offer support and encouragement as they continue their accomplishments and expand their knowledge, growth, and leadership skills well into the future,” the IASP stated.
“I think it’s exciting to celebrate their accomplishments and to recognize them … who knows what they’re going to do in the next year,” Wagner said.
