FORT WAYNE — An Angola couple are suing a Fort Wayne club, alleging negligent and reckless acts that resulted in a rear-end crash in DeKalb County that caused them serious injuries.
Kimberly Waltz and Sanford Waltz, of Lane 280AD, Crooked Lake, filed their lawsuit against B&S of Fort Wayne, doing business as Showgirl I, in Allen Superior Court on Monday, alleging negligence under the Indiana Dram Shop Act.
According to their complaint, they allege that on March 27, 2021, at about 12:12 a.m., Nathaniel Wopshall, an intoxicated driver who had been served “a substantial amount of alcohol” at Showgirl 1, located at 2910 Goshen Road, caused a high-speed rear-end collision on I-69 around mile marker 324, resulting in serious injuries to the Waltzes.
“As a direct and responsible case of Showgirl I’s alleged negligent/reckless conduct, Kimberly and Sanford Waltz have suffered and continue to suffer damages including, but not limited to, personal injuries, bodily impairment, physical pain and suffering, mental anguish, medical expenses, future medical expenses, property damage, lost wages, future loss of income, diminution of their earning capacity and loss of consortium,” the lawsuit states.
After the crash, Wopshall, of the 400 block of Prairie Lane, Fremont, was arrested. Police officers noted a portable breath test conducted at the scene showed Wopshall had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.135%, the lawsuit stated.
Wopshall is charged in DeKalb Superior Court II with: causing serious bodily injury when operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, a Level 5 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least 0.08% but less than 0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. A jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 23-25.
Immediately prior to the crash, Wopshall reported driving his motor vehicle at about 85 miles per hour, northbound on I-69, according to the lawsuit.
Alleging negligence under the Indiana Dram Shop Act, the Waltzes contend the staff at Showgirl I served Wopshall large quantities of alcohol and knew he was visibly intoxicated but continued to serve him alcohol.
“Prior to serving Wopshall his last alcoholic drink before he left Showgirl I, the staff at Showgirl I knew that Wopshall was too intoxicated to safely drive his vehicle,” the lawsuit states.
“As a direct result of Showgirl I’s negligence/reckless conduct, Wopshall became intoxicated, drove drunk and caused a high-speed rear-end motor vehicle crash within about ten minutes of leaving Showgirl I,” the lawsuit contends.
“Showgirl I owed Kimberly and Sanford Waltz a statutory duty of care as prescribed by …. The Indiana Dram Shop Act.
“By recklessly, knowingly, or intentionally selling, providing or furnishing alcoholic beverages to Wopshall, Showgirl I breached that duty of care, and the negligence caused Kimberly and Sanford Waltz to suffer the injuries and related damages,” the lawsuit states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.