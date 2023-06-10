Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
8:15 a.m. — DeKalb County Council Tax Abatement Committee, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn, meeting to discuss annual compliance of real and personal property abatements for which the DeKalb County Council is the designating body.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
9 a.m. — DeKalb County Sheriff’s Merit Board, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office break room, 215 E. 8th St., Auburn, executive session to interview sergeant candidates. An open meeting will take place at 11 a.m.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, work session to discuss school board agenda items, Central Administration Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo. The public is invited to attend virtually at vimeo.com/event/39207.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.