GARRETT — A homeowner on the southeast edge of Garrett complained to the Board of Works about water from broken drains in the easement behind their home flooding their back yard.
Tonya McFerron, 1701 Woodview Drive, said standing water in the yard of the property they recently purchased “form a lake” and wires from phone utilities can be seen sticking up from the water. She shared concerns for water quality and mosquito control.
“We can’t have a yard where our kids and dog can’t go in the yard,” she said, referring to it as “Lake McFerron.”
While sympathizing with the situation that goes back to 1995, Mayor Todd Fiandt said the water runs along the Fred Groscup regulated drain that is to be maintained by DeKalb County.
McFerron said she had previously met with a DeKalb County official who suggested the property south of Woodview Drive was set for development, but both Fiandt and City Planner Milton Otero said Tuesday no such plans were in the works. While not sure of the name of the county official, it was not a member of the DeKalb County Commissioners nor the drainage board.
A neighbor down the street from the McFerrons had built a makeshift dam to keep waters from that property that added to the standing water near their home, she said.
“I hate to pass the buck, but the county also has about 10,000 projects” to work on, said board member Dave Demske, adding the water will recede over time.
Otero said the county is aware of a number of tiles needing repaired or replaced, but funds are limited for those projects.
After looking over photos of the flooding near her home submitted by McFerron, board member Tom Kleeman said, “I could swear to God that is my own back yard. I understand; I know it will disappear.”
Fiandt said any standing water is from the drains and is safe.
McFerron was directed to the DeKalb County Drainage Board for further action.
In other business Tuesday, four contractor bids were opened for this year’s Community Crossings matching grant project, ranging from $558,280 to $665,976. The bids will be taken under advisement until the board’s March 21 meeting.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser presented bids for a second command vehicle for the assistant chief. Kelley Chevrolet LLC submitted the lowest quote at $40,800 for a Chevy Tahoe. Government vehicle costs are uniformly set, he said. The board questioned the need for a second command vehicle in the fleet.
Werkheiser said the current vehicle has been a “huge benefit in its ability to get on scene faster,” resulting in CPR saves and the delivery of a “a successful baby or two.”
The purchase will be revisited at the board’s March 21 meeting.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger said the ice rink is being moved out this week for the season. City-wide cleanup days have been set for May 20 and Oct. 28.
Police Chief Gerald Kline reported 128 calls for service in the past two weeks. Police issued 16 traffic warnings, two traffic tickets and handled one city ordinance call. His report showed eight property damage accidents and one personal injury accident. Two arrests were made, and 82 business checks were recorded.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 49 code violations in the past two weeks, most included junk and rubbish issues. Her report showed 102 notices served so far this year.
Smurr said several residents have “chunks of concrete,” possibly from do-it-yourself projects, piled in their yards that provide harborage for vermin. Residents can transport concrete to Washler Inc. in Garrett but it cannot be placed in trash bins.
Also of note is the city has extra trash tags for residents for a $1 charge. said Fiandt. This will alleviate people overfilling trash containers or leaving extra trash on the curb that can be torn apart by the next week’s pick up.
Mossberger said the tipping fee at the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District site has increased to $20 from $10.
A moment of silence was held at the outset of the meeting in memory of fallen Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey.
