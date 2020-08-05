AUBURN — A new, residential sidewalk replacement program passed by a 7-0 vote of the Auburn Common Council on Tuesday, after surviving a 4-3 preliminary vote two weeks ago.
A series of amendments suggested by council members led to the unanimous vote. One change allows the city to use private contractors for the program if needed.
Two new Street Department employees will do all or most of the concrete work, and the council voted to spend $75,000 to hire them. Councilman Jim Finchum said a meeting with the city’s budget consultant convinced him the city can afford it.
Before the program can begin, a price for new sidewalks must be approved by the Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety at its meeting Aug. 13.
City officials said two weeks ago they expect the rate to be $12 per linear foot. Councilman Kevin Webb, who owns a concrete construction company, said that represents a savings of about 75% compared to retail prices.
An internet survey this summer led to 27 homeowners requesting quotes to replace a total of 2,271 lineal feet of sidewalks this year, with advance requests for eight sidewalks in 2021 and 12 sidewalks in 2022.
The city’s existing sidewalk program, which saves homeowners about 25%, replaced only 75 sidewalks over the last 15-18 years, Mayor Mike Ley said last month.
The ordinance passed Tuesday also allows the city to force reluctant property owners to replace hazardous sidewalks. The city always has had a similar rule, but has not enforced it in the past, said City Attorney W. Erik Weber.
“The hope is that this is going to be such a good program that it will entice everybody to do it,” Weber told council members.
Councilman Denny Ketzenberger said he is concerned that enforced replacement could be “a little harsh” on people with fixed incomes.
“If we’re going to demand it, we need to provide economic help for those that cannot do it,” Finchum said. He suggested adding a financial assistance program, with standards for qualification.
Councilman Mike Walter said he is willing to bet that the council will have to amend the sidewalk replacement ordinance it passed Tuesday. Weber said he expects the city will learn through experience which changes are needed.
“I’m glad you’re doing it, because I think it’s going to decrease liability issues” for sidewall falls, Weber said about the program.
The ordinance says sidewalks in substandard condition are eligible for replacement. Its definition of substandard condition includes any unevenness or displacement of more than 1 inch.
The program is not available for sidewalks at newly built homes.
Property owners can apply for the program, and if they are found to be eligible, the city will install new sidewalks within 90 days of payment. The Street Department can reject an application, but must provide a reason.
The number of sidewalks replaced each year may be limited by the city’s budget and seasonal factors, the ordinance says.
