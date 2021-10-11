AUBURN — After months of work, DeKalb County has an approved solar ordinance.
The DeKalb County Commissioners approved the ordinance with its amendments even after their edits received an “unfavorable” rating from the DeKalb County Plan Commission on Oct. 6.
The ordinance was sent back to the plan commission after the commissioners added amendments at their Sept. 27 meeting.
The commissioners’ amendments changed the maximum panel height to 18-foot at their height and changed setback requirements which took away any approval from non-participating landowners.
The amendment now reads that commercial solar companies have to abide by a 400-foot setback from the primary dwelling with no buffer and 200 feet with a 30-foot natural buffer.
Monday’s approval of the ordinance came after more discussion on the issue.
“I have had a lot of conversations with constituents,” said Mike Watson. “I didn’t have anyone say, ‘Gee, I would like to negotiate with a solar company.’ If I’m sitting on my deck grilling steaks on a Saturday night, they want to know what they are going to be looking at.”
Watson said the change would bring consistency to projects, which is something Commissioner Todd Sanderson said he wanted to see in the ordinance.
Watson said he believed the plan commission’s issue with amendments was the timing of when they were presented.
During the Oct. 6 meeting, the plan commission questioned Commissioner Watson on the timing of the amendments.
Plan Commission member Frank Pulver was the most vocal proponent of the changes to the ordinance.
“You make valid points. We had these meetings from day one. We all got input,” Pulver said during the Oct. 6 meeting. “Through all this process, it appeared to us that the commissioners were in agreement with us until a week ago.”
The motion to approve the ordinance was made by Commissioner Sanderson and seconded by Commissioner Watson. The ordinance was approved unanimously.
Chris Gaumer, director of development services for the county, said amendments to the ordinance can be made in the future.
Commercial solar companies can also apply for waivers when proposing projects. This would allow for changes to setbacks if all property owners were in favor of the changes. The waiver would have to be granted with approval from the plan commission and commissioners.
The approval of the ordinance on Monday brought an end to the county’s moratorium on new commercial solar energy projects in the county. Potential companies looking to lease land for projects within the county can now begin the process.
Several landowners from the eastern part of the county reported that they had already been contacted by solar energy companies for proposed projects. Representatives from companies looking to come to DeKalb County have also been present at many of the meetings, which went into drafting the ordinance.
The only commercial solar project currently under construction is one off of C.R. 19, which is being developed by Auburn Renewables. The 55-acre project lies inside of the city’s special taxing district.
