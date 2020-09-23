AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a recent rash of graffiti throughout the city.
Over the last several weeks, vandals have spray-painted graffiti in parks, on bridges, and on other public property, police said.
Anyone with information on who may be responsible for the vandalism is asked to call the Auburn Police Department. Police also are asking the public to immediately report any suspicious activity that may be related.
A CrimeStoppers reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the graffiti.
“This type of activity not only defaces public property, but also creates sizable cost for the cleaning and removal of graffiti or the replacement of the property that has been damaged,” the police department said.
Police provided photos of six different sites with graffiti. The word “safe” was spray-painted at each site.
