WATERLOO — James A. (Jim) Miller has announced he will be a Republican candidate for the DeKalb County East District Commissioner seat in 2024.
“We face a number of complicated challenges in DeKalb County,” Miller said.
“Access to reliable high-speed internet in rural areas, a back log of drainage work, funding for county road repair and improvements and the jail situation are just a few of the issues that we’ll need to deal with. We need experienced, effective, collaborative leadership to develop successful solutions,” he said in a news release.
“My ag business background and long record of public service makes me uniquely qualified to serve as your commissioner,” he said. Miller describes himself as a fiscal conservative who believes in responsible use of tax dollars, well thought out budgeting and careful planning for future growth and investment.”
A lifelong DeKalb County resident, fourth-generation farmer and longtime community leader, Miller has held a number of elected, appointed and volunteer positions. He currently serves as a member of the Smithfield Township Advisory Board, DeKalb County Drainage Board, and DeKalb High School Ag Advisory Board. Miller also serves on the DeKalb County Farm Bureau Board of Directors and is the board’s legislative liaison.
Previously, Miller served three terms on the DeKalb Central school board, on the Indiana School Board Association board of directors, as a County Plan Commission member, Soil and Water Conservation District board member, DeKalb Central School Foundation president and DeKalb County Extension board member.
Miller said he is passionate about serving the community and DeKalb County’s youth. He has been involved with 4-H, FFA and the DeKalb County HOPE (Helping Our Pupils Excel) board of directors. The Miller family has provided an annual scholarship to a DeKalb High School graduating senior for nearly 30 years.
Miller and his son, Tom, donate their time and equipment to plant and harvest the FFA’s crops, for which they recently received the Golden Owl award.
“If I don’t help to create a better community, why would anyone want to stay and live here?” Miller said.
“Far too many of our graduating students leave the area and don’t come back. We need vision, long-range planning and a professional approach in governing to create the kind of community where people want to live, work and raise families.”
Miller resides in rural Waterloo with Diana, his wife of 48 years. They have four children and 12 grandchildren. Miller Family Farms was honored as Indiana Farm Family of the Year in 2017 for their unique operation, outstanding farming efforts and community involvement.
Miller said is looking forward to meeting with constituents and other county leaders over the next months to hear about their concerns and thoughts.
