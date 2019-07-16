BUTLER — A North Manchester man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for his role in a robbery at CVS Pharmacy in Butler.
Jason L. Sheppard of the 500 block of West 4th Street, pleaded guilty to aiding in robbery, a Level 4 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Judge Monte Brown accepted the agreement that called for an executed sentence of 10 years. As part of the plea agreement, the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s office will refrain from filing a habitual offender enhancement.
The robbery took place at the CVS Pharmacy, 529 W. Main St., on May 3. A second suspect, Nickolus G. Toepfer of Shipshewana, is facing a charge of pharmacy robbery, a Level 4 felony. Toepfer’s case is pending in Superior Court II.
Police allege that Toepfer walked into CVS toward the pharmacy area. Encountering an employee, Toepfer displayed a note that he wanted medication, without displaying a weapon, police said. Police allege that Toepfer fled the store on foot with an unknown quantity of medication.
Upon receiving an emergency call, minutes later, Butler Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Sheppard at U.S. 6 and C.R. 63, a short distance from the pharmacy. Toepfer was a passenger in the vehicle and apparently had ingested some of the medication, police said.
In other Superior Court II hearings Monday:
Noah Powless of the 500 block of West King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to four years of incarceration, all suspended except two years, for burglary, a level 5 felony. The sentence may be served on community corrections if he qualifies.
Tyler Davis of Urbana, Ohio, was sentenced to six years of incarceration, all suspended except 238 days, for nonsupport, a Class C felony. With credit for 119 days he served while the case was pending, the executed portion of the sentences has been served. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
